The wife of famed Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone, Zilla Limann, has expressed her displeasure at her husband’s omission from a meeting with the Inspector General of Police attended by entertainment industry players last Wednesday.

The lady chastised the IGP, Akuffo Dampare, for not inviting Reggie Rockson to the much-anticipated meeting in their normal family video.

Zilla Limann claims that not inviting her husband to the conference is insulting because he is alive, well, and lives in Accra.

“How can IGP meet musicians without you Reggie, the originator” she questioned.

Watch the video below: