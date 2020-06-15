- Advertisement -

Hiplife grand-papa Reggies Rockstone has dropped some serious and heavy bars in a new rap freestyle to address self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale’s claims that all the Ghanaian hiplife musicians are poor.

READ ALSO: I have no time for disrespect – Reggie Rockstone replies Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale in an appearance on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ hosted by veteran and celebrated actress Nana Ama Mcbrown lashed out all past and present highlife musicians saying they are all poor.

He went on to dare any of them to challenge him on his claims pointing out popular Ghanaian rapper and the hiplife originator Reggie Rockstone as one of the poorest among them because he has nothing.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale takes on Reggie Rockstone; says he blames him for introducing rap music in GH

Following Shatta Wale’s chant, Reggie Rockstone replied to him with some ‘dhope’ and punchline rap freestyle video on social media to put preceding in his right senses.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

https://youtu.be/y26JM_8iWRk

“I’m billionaire in spirit and I’m the 50+-year-old that these kids be envying”, he said in one of his lines.