Reggie Rockstone has not nurtured any talent, reason he’s not celebrated – Mr Logic

Reggie Rockstone, days ago expressed that Ghanaians don’t accord him the needed respect despite his contribution to the music industry.

While sharing his sentiments, the Grandpapa announced that he filmed his documentary about his music journey dubbed “Living The Hiplife”.

He however was sore that he has been unable to get this content published for Ghanaians to watch unlikes others.

Reacting to these remarks by the HipLife Grandpa, Music producer and entertainment pundit Mr Logic has said Reggie Rockstone is not celebrated because he did not mentor any talent during his time.

Mr Logic made these comments during a panel discussion on Hitz FM’s DayBreak. Logic further mentioned that Reggie Rockstone deserves credit for his massive contribution to the industry.

“I blame Reggie because when you are given that title as grandpapa, you are expected to nurture. The reason why Reggie is not getting the accolades he wants is that he hasn’t nurtured any talents in his name.

There were some boys, Mobile boys, I mean where are they now, they have never given any credit to Reggie, I mean today, where are they”.

“When you take Don Jazzy of Nigeria, he has nurtured talents like Tiwa Savage, Korode but we can’t say the same for Reggie, I believe if he had groomed and pushed other talents, those talents would be speaking for him today,” he said on Hitz FM.