Entertainment

Reggie Rockstone reacts to “shameless old man” tag after begging for money online

By Kweku Derrick
Reggie Rockston
Reggie Rockston
Legendary musician Reggie Rockstone is in disbelief after a tabloid slandered him in a publication with demeaning words after taking to social media to ask for money from his fans.

The self-acclaimed Grandpapa of Hiplife followed the tracks of Nigerian superstar Davido, who solicited funds from his friends on Wednesday, to ask Ghanaians to also replicate the same energy towards him.

While calling on the public, Reggie Rockstone said he only wanted GHC380 from every Ghanaian, including his colleagues in the industry, who love him and his music.

In exchange, Reggie, who appears to have added a new side hustle to his list of businesses, said he would give out a box of men’s grooming products to persons who will show him love.

However, the writer called him a “shameless old man” for trying to use a unique marketing strategy to milk his fans.

Reggie, however, reacted to the publication by sharing screenshots on his Instagram page with a tongue-in-cheek caption.

He wrote: “ITS THE “PLENTY” ENGLISH PART FOR ME THO THIS IS WHY U MUST SUPPORT MY VIBES O!! THE DEVIL WORKS HARD TO COME AT YAW BUT DEM LIE?? KEEP SENDING AND YO MR R2G BOX WILL BE DELIVERED TO YOU! BLESS U GOOD FOLX AMEN!”

In a separate post, he continued: “IT GETS DEEPER???? THIS DUDE DOESNT LIKE ME AND I AM SURE HIS WOMAN DOES?? GEE HATE ON STEROIDS?? PLEASE SHAME HIM I “BEG” YOU! PURCHASE MY NEW VIBE AS CHRISTMAS GIFTS! THE MR R2G MENS GROOMING KIT!”

Source:GHPage

