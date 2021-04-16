Reggie Rockstone replies Serwaa Amihere “Do you have a child” to school me

- Advertisement -

Legendary Ghanaian HipLife musician Reggie Rockstone has responded to GhOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere’s assertion that those who are campaigning for the actress to be freed have no point.

The TV personality took to her Twitter page to educate people especially most Ghanaian Celebrities who have been campaigning for Akuapem Poloo to be freed after she was remanded in police custody for indecent exposure with a naked picture of her and her son.

Serwaa Amihere questioned why some Ghanaians have decided to campaign for Akuapem Poloo to be freed meanwhile the actress on her own plea admitted to guilt.

In a quick response to the TV presenter, Reggie Rockstone who was part of the celebrities campaigning for the actress to be release said they they feel for the person’s plight and more so about her son.

We ask because we are human and all bleed and red for this person’s plight is why it is ok to ask and more so about her son. Do you have a child? He wrote.

The campaign by most Ghanaian Celebrities which took a high trend on social media could not wash as Akuapem Poloo has eventually been sentenced to 90 days imprisonment by the Accra high court on Friday 16th January 2021.