Ghanaian Rapper Reggie Rockstone has reacted to the 90-day prison sentence of Akuapem Poloo.

The Hiplife legend who couldn’t hold back his tears expressed how sad he was following Akuapem Poloo’s jail term.

According to Reggie Rockstone, he has been praying for Akuapem Poloo to get a lesser sentence as she has regretted her actions.

In a video that he shared on social media, the ‘Sweetie Sweetie’ hitmaker averred that Akuapem Poloo doesn’t deserve a day away from her son.

“I was really praying for that girl, she doesn’t deserve a day away from her son. I am very emotional right now because I have daughters and I know how it feels. It’s really rough out here for these sisters”, Reggie Rockstone said amid tears.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Akuapem Poloo originally known as Rosemong Brown was sentenced to three months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court presided by Her Honour Christiana Cann.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to all three charges including the publication of a nude picture with her 7-year-old son.

Well, after her sentence, the video vixen has shared a video expressing appreciation to the celebrities and bloggers for their support.