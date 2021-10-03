type here...
Reggie Zippy causes stir as he pens suicide note after mother’s death

By Lizbeth Brown
Reggie Zippy
Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy of Reggie ‘n’ Bollie fame has raised alarm after he shared a suicide note on social media.

The musician has been devastated after his mother, Madam Cecilia Koomson passed away in August.

The UK-based musician stated that he will be having a good time with his deceased mother in heaven.

Reggie Zippy sounded depressed and suicidal in his post as his mother’s death has taken a toll on him.

Reggie Zippy wrote; “When you hear that Reggiezippy is dead please don’t cry, I am just having a good time with my mother in heaven. Thank you all for loving us, we love you all”.

See post below;

As the only son of his mother, the musician is having a really hard time accepting the death of his lovely mother.

Source:Ghpage

