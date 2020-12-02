Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniel has sent fears down the spine of her fans after she decided to drive on a highway under the influence of alcohol.

A video sighted on social media sees the mother of one driving at top speed on a highway after she decided to spend sometime out.

According to what we gathered, she went in for a party alongside her friends and took in too much alcohol making her sober.

The video shows her finding it difficult to drive but she still went ahead and drove her expensive car home.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments from netizens:

_ah_daeze: “Or high on drugs because of the mouth bittering”

pretty_tonia1_: “He loves her when she’s drunk ? it’s the Song for me ?????”

mune_delz: “Person go carry me dey drive like this and I go dey video? Ehn alaye you go drop me for road make I enter cab go house oh…”

goodestguy1: “Looks like drugs”

chiddy10: “That’s drugs not alcohol ?”

bobosticka: “This shows that u shouldn’t envy any1. All that glitters isn’t always gold. This is definitely not alcohol. Bt atleast she use seatbelt coupled wit a Mercedes jeep. She is safe?”