- Advertisement -

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has disclosed she’s expecting her second baby with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The young star made this known in a recent post on her Instagram page where she shared an old photo of herself and Ned Nwoko on a vacation before having their first child.

The throwback photo was taken two years ago as the couple visited the Dead Sea in Jordan and recounted how it was only the two of them at the time.

Regina Daniels captioned the snap revealing that they’re now back to the same place again but this time around they’re with their first son, Munir.

She however hinted that she’s expecting another baby which will be a new addition to the Nwoko family

The caption read, “Do you remember these pictures. That was two years ago and just the two of us at the Dead Sea in Jordan. We are back again but this time there are 3 of us. Yes. 3 of us because baby munir @princemunirnwoko is here. Watch out for new addition @princenednwoko”