Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, who is married to a man three times older than her, is reportedly not happy about her mother’s relationship with a man younger than her.

Rita Daniels allegedly got married to her young lover in a private traditional wedding ceremony in a village in Delta state over the weekend and photos from the event have been splashed on social media.

It is gathered that Regina is not in support of the marriage and did not attend the private wedding of her mother.

However, Rita Daniels supported her daughter, Regina Daniels, in getting married to Nigerian politician and billionaire Ned Nwoko.

She came under fire for allegedly forcing her daughter to marry Ned because of his wealth.

But when the tables turned, Regina Daniels is now reportedly enraged.

Check out the photos from of Rita Daniels’ traditional wedding below.