Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels is set to welcome her first child with her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.

The 17-year-old Regina Daniels married the 69 years old Billionaire from Nigerian in 2019 when she was barely 16 years.

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko

SEE ALSO: Regina Daniels is planning to abort Ned’s baby

A little over a year after their marriage, Regina Daniels is now heavily pregnant for her husband.

Ned Nwoko took to his social media handles to share baby bump photos of his wife and she is looking stunning.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, Ned Nwoko captioned: “It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby ??”

SEE ALSO: I didn’t marry someone my age because I’m very stubborn- Regina Daniels

Regina Daniel’s baby bump photos hit online

Well, congratulations to both couples. Already Regina Daniels has proven she is ready to be a mother for all the children of Ned Nwoko.

She is constantly seen hanging out and having a great time with her stepchildren some even older than her as they bond.

SEE ALSO: Delay makes a bold statement to confirm she is a mom and wife now – Her baby is already learning to walk (Photos)

There is high possibility Regina will give birth soon considering the size of her baby bumps if she hasn’t already.