Regina Daniels gives birth to a bouncing baby boy

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has delivered a bouncing baby, Ghpage can confirm. The actress gave birth on Monday, 29th June 2020, Ghpage has gathered.

The news about Regina Daniel’s pregnancy was first revealed on social media by her 60+ years old billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.

SEE ALSO: Regina Daniels treated like a queen as escort makes sure she doesn’t sweat on set(Video)

Regina Daniels

The man revealed how excited he is to have a child with the actress who happens to be his 6th wife.

Ned Nwoko even revealed he will be in the theater with Regina Daniel when the time is ready for her to give birth.

SEE HERE: I will be in the labor room with Regina Daniels – Ned Nwoko

Well, the baby has finally come out and he is a sweet-looking boy from what Ghpage sources have confirmed.

Regina Daniels

Reacting to the news on social media, Ned Nwoko revealed Regina will be premiering a documentary on her pregnancy, birth, and career soon.

Congratulations to the teen actress and her rich husband.