There is fire on the mountain in the home of Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels after rumors started spreading that Nigerian Billionaire, Ned Nwoko her husband has a 7th wife.

According to the new reports Ned Nwoko has taken a new wife and she is a stunning beauty. Reports on social media have revealed Regina Daniels is currently livid about the turn of events.

The 18 years old Regina Daniels was the 6th wife of the billionaire and many believed she would be the last wife until this news started circulating.

The actress has not publicly made any statement on the rumors going viral on all the social media platforms.

Check out photos of the alleged 7th wife of Ned Nwoko

Well, social media is talking. many Nigerians have reacted to the news ever since it went viral.

Check out some of the comments below

@olatoyemi50 wrote “Regina Daniel is not the first wife,so she shouldn’t expect to be the last,what’s that Regina ex boyfriend name again? the guy need to start warming up…”

@Nwaakaego wrote “What where y’all expecting? He is a polygamous man so them wife will continue to growPerson shrugginghe isn’t gonna stop getting married,so better for her to adjust herself very well…..and braced up.”

@chiomaasiegbu43 wrote “Nawa o. Is marriage the secret of his success? The way dis man is vigourously pursuing this is like where an Igbo is pursuing money o”

@Zumji3 wrote “Ned Nwoko has inferiority complex issues. He has doubt that he is charming and attractive. So he goes after pretty women to seek validation. The more he gets the more better he feels about himself.”

Well, time will tell if these rumors are true or not. Stay with GhPage will keep you updated.