Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has been accused by a social media user of trying to abort her pregnancy for her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

According to the social media user whose name is Chris Uche, the young actress is trying her possible best to abort her pregnancy.

His comment comes after some photos of pregnant Regina working out at the gym.

Chris stated that he doesn’t understand why a pregnant woman would go to the gym and be doing a rigorous exercise.

He wrote: “Regina just wanted to force that baby out…she knows what it is doing. She doesn’t want to be pregnant for that man but just married to enjoy the money. If you abort that baby with that exercise, i will pray for God to take your life with that innocent baby”.

See screenshot below:

