type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRegina Daniels' reaction as Ned Nwoko speak to woman about marriage
Entertainment

Regina Daniels’ reaction as Ned Nwoko speak to woman about marriage

By Albert
Watch Regina Daniels reaction as Ned Nwoko speak too woman about marriage
- Advertisement -

Regina Daniels publicly reprimands Ned Nwoko for making advances toward another woman.

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, reacted after her husband, Ned Nwoko, mocked a female employee about marriage.

The couple had gone to a farm in Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State, where Ned Nwoko insulted a female employee by stating she wasn’t married yet, which made everyone laugh.

Regina Daniels accompanied the video with the following caption on her Instagram story:

“He’s always looking for husbands for the staffs”

In the back of Regina Daniels’s head, she would be asking herself if Ned Nwoko was looking forward to adding the woman to her wives as he has a penchant for marrying several women.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 22, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78.1 ° F
    78.1 °
    78.1 °
    80 %
    2.1mph
    100 %
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News