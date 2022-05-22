Regina Daniels’ reaction as Ned Nwoko speak to woman about marriage

- Advertisement -

Regina Daniels publicly reprimands Ned Nwoko for making advances toward another woman.

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, reacted after her husband, Ned Nwoko, mocked a female employee about marriage.

The couple had gone to a farm in Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State, where Ned Nwoko insulted a female employee by stating she wasn’t married yet, which made everyone laugh.

Regina Daniels accompanied the video with the following caption on her Instagram story:

“He’s always looking for husbands for the staffs”

In the back of Regina Daniels’s head, she would be asking herself if Ned Nwoko was looking forward to adding the woman to her wives as he has a penchant for marrying several women.