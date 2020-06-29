First photos of Regina Daniels’ handsome son hit online

The news broke a few moments ago that Regina Daniel has given birth to her first child with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The news also revealed their baby is a handsome son. Well, Ghpage has not only confirmed the child is a boy, but we also have a picture of her son.

The baby is a complete replica of his mother. He didn’t only have her skin color, but he also has her beauty in every way possible.

Check Out The Photo Below

Regina Daniels’ son

Ned Nwoko has reacted to the news on social media. Before his 6th wife, Regina gave birth, he promised to be with her in the labor room.

He has now revealed a TV reality documentary was shot on their marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, and many other things. The reality show will be premier soon according to the man.