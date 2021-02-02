- Advertisement -

Regina Daniels has admitted to not being the high heel type of woman as a new video shows her struggling to find her stride.

The actress and wife of the polygamous billionaire, Ned Nwoko, did not look her confident self while walking in her heels.

It appeared as though she was going to fall off after coming down her car in a beautiful blue dress.

Captioning her post, ”heels ain’t for me,” Regina’s video has got fans teasing. Some trolls even suggested that she may have been high on something.

It is unknown whether she was all dressed up for the birthday party of Ned’s eldest wife or had plans of her own.

Regina Daniels trips and almost falls in her heels in new video pic.twitter.com/iFBUsXT0dt — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Regina is the last of Nigerian law graduate, politician and humanitarian, Ned Nwoko’s six wives.