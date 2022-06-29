Regina Daniels welcomes second child

- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko have welcomed a second child. A happy Ned Nwoko broke the news on his Instagram page moments ago.

Sharing the news online, the business mogul stated that it is a double celebration for the family as his wife welcomes a baby boy on Moon’s (their first son) birthday.

Mr Ned in the post announced that his wife Regina and the baby are both doing well in Amman, Jordan.

Ned Nwoko shared this great news while wishing his first son with Regina a happy birthday.

