type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRegina Daniels welcomes second child
Entertainment

Regina Daniels welcomes second child

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko have welcomed a second child. A happy Ned Nwoko broke the news on his Instagram page moments ago.

Sharing the news online, the business mogul stated that it is a double celebration for the family as his wife welcomes a baby boy on Moon’s (their first son) birthday.

Mr Ned in the post announced that his wife Regina and the baby are both doing well in Amman, Jordan.

Ned Nwoko shared this great news while wishing his first son with Regina a happy birthday.

Read the post below;

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 29, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    76 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News