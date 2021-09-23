type here...
Regional Minister paid GHS3,000 to police for kidnappers to release Takoradi woman – Aide reveals

By Kweku Derrick
Western Region Minister Justice Acquah and Josephine Payin Mensah
The brouhaha surrounding Josephine Panyin Mensah, the said pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi about two weeks ago and the mysterious disappearance of her pregnancy when she was found, has sparked so much controversy.

Now, the personal assistant to the Western Regional Minister, Justice Acquah, has disclosed that an amount of GHS3,000 was given to the Regional police administration to be paid as ransom to the suspected kidnappers to release the supposed victim.

According to Mr Acquah, the money was given to the police by Kwabena Okyere Darko through the Regional Commander to be given to the kidnappers because he wanted to get to the bottom of the matter.

Speaking in an interview with Takoradi-based Skyypowerfm, Mr Acquah explained that the kidnappers initially demanded an amount of GHS500 and increased it to a GHS 1,000. However, the Regional Minister paid 3000 cedis to be used to lure the kidnappers out of their hiding spot.

Justice Acquah also disclosed that Josephine gave two contradictory statements to the police after she was handed over to them.

“She had earlier said that there was a midwife with the kidnappers who helped her deliver smoothly. Another statement she made was that the kidnappers struggled with her and in the process, she lost the baby.”

Earlier, the Western Regional Minister had disclosed that the claim of pregnancy by the woman is false. His comments however attracted backlash from the woman’s family who insisted that she was pregnant.

Subsequently, the Police in a statement issued on Thursday, September 23, 2021, said a thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital revealed that the missing woman “was never pregnant within the period under review.”

The news has left many with mixed feelings about the situation as some persons believed to be neighbours of the supposed pregnant have invoked curses on the Regional Minister and police over their report.

Source:GHPage

