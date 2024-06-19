Popular radio personality Kofi Asare Brako aka Abatay after years of leaving Peace FM has come out to state that he regrets his decision.

Listeners of Accra-based Peace FM woke up in 2008 to hear that the popular Sports Presenter had ditched the station.

Abatay by then had cemented his name in the media space as one of the best sports presenters on radio and had worked with the media house for 9 years.

But surprisingly years after his resignation from the station, he still holds it in high esteem saying it remains one of the best stations in the country.

In an interview with Roman Father on DL FM, the veteran Sports presenter was of huge praise to his former bosses Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson for all that they have done for him.

According to him, one year after quitting his job at the Abeka-based radio station he started having regrets and wishing that he had handled the matter in a different way.

Watch the video below:

Abatey said goodbye to the Despite Group in 2008 after he felt he wasn’t treated well by his bosses before the AFCON which was hosted in Ghana.