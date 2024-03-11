- Advertisement -

An anonymous Ghanaian man has sent a strong warning to his friend to put a stop to sending him Alpha Hour links.

The man who seems to be frustrated and depressed in the viral leaked audio asked his long-time friend to choose between sending him Alpha Hour links and bringing an end to their relationship.

He noted that he is disappointed in the churches for being nonchalant about the hardship in the country, adding that numerous things are not going well in the country but the pastors in Ghana seem not to care about it.

He told his friend to rather channel the links to the president of the country, Akufo Addo, and the other people who hold government positions.

According to him, if there is anyone who needs God or who needs to change from their bad ways it is the aforementioned group of people, claiming those people have skeletons in their cupboards.