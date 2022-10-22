type here...
“I regret working for Dr Kwaku Oteng” – Captain Smart reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Controversial Ghanaian ace broadcaster and political critic, Captain Smart – Has publicly disclosed that he regrets working for Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to Captain Smart, he was sacrificed so that one of Dr Kwaku Oteng’s children will get a ministerial appointment.

Describing the working conditions at at his former work place, Captain Smart described ABN as a jungle because nothing orderly works over there and his former boss is in the pocket of the NPP.

He further expressed that, despite executing his job diligently at ABN, Dr Kwaku Oteng sacked him because of his ties with the NPP party.

According to Captain Smart, he’s very much aware that Dr Kwaku Oteng’s ABN will collapse very soon and his doubters can bet their last money on his prediction.

In May last year, radio show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has been suspended from hosting his regular morning show on Angel FM.

He was later shown the exit door for reasons which were not discussed publicly, but according to rumours, he was sacked because of constantly criticizing the ruling NPP party.

    Source:Ghpage

