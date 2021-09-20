- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi is not stopping in her tracks in denigrating Afia Schwarzenegger.

At every little chance she gets, the die-hard fan of Stonebwoy drags the controversial media personality and her cohorts in the mud.

In her latest attack, Ayisha Modi slammed Afia Schwar for not being able to keep a relationship with one man.

This comes on the heels of Afia’s recent claims that she’s the wife of a noble young man in society. In a separate post, she also claimed she was in a relationship with an Ewe man with a very sweet d*ck.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ayisha Modi posted loved-up photos of Afia and her supposed lover with a caption mocking her for making contradictory claims.

She wrote: “Rejected Mafia Demons with no class. Every 2 months biaaaa na different man. Even dogs has rejected. them Confused spirit. One minute am married to a king and minute my ewe guy. Confused rejected nation Demands.“