‘Rejected demon with no class’ – Ayisha Modi shades Afia Schwar over photos of her mystery boyfriend

By Kweku Derrick
afia schwar and ayisha modi
Ayisha Modi is not stopping in her tracks in denigrating Afia Schwarzenegger.

At every little chance she gets, the die-hard fan of Stonebwoy drags the controversial media personality and her cohorts in the mud.

In her latest attack, Ayisha Modi slammed Afia Schwar for not being able to keep a relationship with one man.

This comes on the heels of Afia’s recent claims that she’s the wife of a noble young man in society. In a separate post, she also claimed she was in a relationship with an Ewe man with a very sweet d*ck.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ayisha Modi posted loved-up photos of Afia and her supposed lover with a caption mocking her for making contradictory claims.

She wrote: “Rejected Mafia Demons with no class. Every 2 months biaaaa na different man. Even dogs has rejected. them Confused spirit. One minute am married to a king and minute my ewe guy. Confused rejected nation Demands.

Source:GHPage

