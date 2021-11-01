type here...
Rejected Juaben MCE demands return of money from Assembly Members

By Lizbeth Brown
Alex Sarfo Kantanka
The Juaben MCE-nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka who was rejected by the assembly members for the second time has been captured in a video demanding a refund of a bribe he paid to some assembly members.

In a video that has gone viral, Mr Sarfo Kantanka was seen raining insults and curses at the assembly members present.

He angrily ordered them to return the monies he paid to them in exchange for their votes.

Despite all efforts by the NPP regional and constituency executives, some influential traditional leaders, the nominee still failed to win the hearts of the assembly members.

Out of the 26 total votes cast in the presence of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the nominee secured 10 Yes votes as against 15 No votes with 1 rejected ballot.

The disappointed nominee who could not control his anger demanded that the assembly members return his money.

Watch the video below;

Source:Ghpage

