News

Rejected Juaben MCE nominee charged with 26 counts of election corruption

By Kweku Derrick
Alex Sarfo Kantanka
Suspended Juaben Municipal Chief Executive nominee, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, has been charged with 26 counts of election-related corruption.

This follows a probe by the Special Prosecutor’s office into a video that captured the New Patriotic Party’s Juaben constituency Chairman accusing assembly members in Juaben of refusing to confirm his nomination as the Municipal Chief Executive despite allegedly bribing them.

In the video that went viral in November 2021, Mr Sarfo-Kantanka was seen raining insults and curses at the assembly members present.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka had failed to secure the required number of votes to confirm him as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly.

Out of the 26 total votes cast in the presence of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the nominee secured 10 Yes votes as against 15 No votes with 1 rejected ballot.

The disappointment forced him to demand his money back from the assembly members.

Investigations by the Special Prosecutor’s office revealed that Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka gifted the elected members of the Assembly GH¢5,000 each.

He is said to have also gifted the Government appointed members GHS2,500 each to influence their conduct in the performance of their duty as voters.

The election for the Municipal Chief Executive was held on September 29, 2021 and Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka failed to secure the required number of votes to confirm his contested position.

He also failed after being renominated for the same position by the President on October 12, 2021, and on November 1, 2021, and the accused again failed to secure the required number of votes.

The assembly currently has no chief executive, and its residents have made appeals to the central government.

