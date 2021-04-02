- Advertisement -

Popular socialite and TV personality, Efia Odo has stated that she cannot date Shatta Bandle because he does not fit into the type of men she likes.

According to Efia Odo,the self styled ‘richest man’ in Africa proposed to her sometime ago but rejected him because he’s short.

“First of all, I never dated Shatta Bandle. He told me he loves me but I said no because he’s short, he is not my type, he is too short.”Efia Odo stated in an Instagram live with Clemento Suarez.

Efia debunked the rumors that she lodged in Alisa hotel with Bandle,according to her they went there to collect some forms and that was it.

“I was only helping him and not dating him” She added.

Efia Odo has on several occasions been linked to rapper Kwesi Arthur, Shatta Wale and Darkovibes.

Efia Odo known in real life as Andrea Owusu however, denies being in a relationship with any of these artistes.

“I love their songs and that is it. I have said countless times that I have a crush on Kwesi Arthur, that does not mean I want to sleep with him or anything. Shatta Wale and I are just friends, he does not even know my house,” she once stated in an interview with Hitz.

The actress, who grew up mostly in New York, explained that her nature has sent people into reading meaning into things she posts on social media.

Efia Odo does not shy away from putting out what she does on social media and has stated that said she is confident in herself and have nothing to hide.