‘I’m in a relationship with Beyoncé in my head’ – Efia Odo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Actress and socialite Efia Odo born Andrea Owusu has disclosed the famous person she is in a relationship with in her head. She made this known via a question asked her on social media.

In a reply to a question posed by Pulse Ghana in the #PulseTeaser segment on social media about ‘what famous person are you in a relationship with in your head?’, Efia Odo answered Beyoncé.

For a person to be in a relationship with someone in their head then it means that he/she is sexually attracted to that person. In this case, Efia Odo is attracted to American singer Beyoncé.

At this point can we conclude that Efia Odo is pansexual?. Check out her reply below;

Source:GHPAGE

Wednesday, October 6, 2021
