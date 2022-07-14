type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMy relationship with Michy is over forever - Shatta Wale
Entertainment

My relationship with Michy is over forever – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
Check out Shatta Wale's sad message to Michy after recent heartbreak
- Advertisement -

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has revealed that there is no way he will get back with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Michy again.

The award-winning artiste made this statement while granting an interview on Accra-based Hitz Fm early this morning.

Explaining himself he stated that the two of them coming back together for a relationship is out of the picture but he is willing and ready for them to come together as parents for their son.

Also Read: Michy was there for me when I was nobody – Shatta Wale

He said: “Michy was there when I had nothing. That is why I hold myself from saying bad things about her after we fell off.

I don’t think I will get back to Michy again. But if it has to do with parenting my child, then it can happen.”

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 14, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    74 %
    4.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    77 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News