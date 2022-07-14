- Advertisement -

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has revealed that there is no way he will get back with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Michy again.

The award-winning artiste made this statement while granting an interview on Accra-based Hitz Fm early this morning.

Explaining himself he stated that the two of them coming back together for a relationship is out of the picture but he is willing and ready for them to come together as parents for their son.

He said: “Michy was there when I had nothing. That is why I hold myself from saying bad things about her after we fell off.

I don’t think I will get back to Michy again. But if it has to do with parenting my child, then it can happen.”