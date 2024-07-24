type here...
GhPageNewsRelatives sent to Norway to bring the corpse of the dead paralympic...
News

Relatives sent to Norway to bring the corpse of the dead paralympic coach abscond after arriving

By Armani Brooklyn
Guys pretend to be Ghana Paralympic team for visas & disappears after landing in Oslo, Norway

According to reports, the four family members who were sent to retrieve the body of the Paralympic coach who died in Norway have also absconded after touching down in the European country.

This was disclosed by the president of the National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen while speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show.

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has come under strong criticism after some para-athletes who travelled for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon eloped after touching down in Oslo.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security said 11 athletes were supposed to show up for the marathon but failed to even register for the competition.

A member of the contingent was arrested trying to enter Sweden, while the team’s coach, George Gyamfi Gyasi, also died at a hospital after collapsing.

While the president of the Paralympic Committee has described the para-team as imposters, he further revealed that relatives of the deceased coach who were sent to bring his corpse back to Ghana have also absconded after landing in Norway.

-- AD --

“If you look at the first application, it was six or seven people they applied for initially. They were denied visas, they got the letters they wanted subsequently forged, but upon arrival, they absconded, and one died,” Samson Deen is quoted as saying by Asaaseradio.com.

“They subsequently wrote to the Norwegian embassy again and requested to send the families of the one who died The people went, they couldn’t bring the corpse. The four also absconded, these guys are known. They’ve been identified.”

Meanwhile, the Paralympic Committee has reported the matter to the police, with investigations into the scandal ongoing.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
4.8mph
20 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways