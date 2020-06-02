The former manager and lover of songstress eShun has in a new interview insisted that until the musician pays the amount he is requesting, he is never going to release her social media handles to her.

eShun some days ago opened up about all the things she went through while she was in a relationship with her manager.

One of the concerns she raised was the fact that after their relationship ended, Stephen has taken over her social media handles and not ready to release it to her.

Stephen Mensah in an interview with George Quaye on Joy FM explained that he has heard a lot of things coming from eShun but he wouldn’t love to tow the same line.

He said: ‘She has said a lot of things…I don’t want to respond…I don’t think it will be helpful. I am not happy about the things she said about me but why would I want to do the same thing?’

On the issue with eShun’s Instagram handle in his possession, he stated that he is ready to give her the log-in’s if she can pay an amount of GHC 120,000.

‘The Eshunonline her IG page is my creation and I used that to push her brand. If Eshun pays the money that I’m demanding, I will release all her social media accounts to her.’ he stated.

eShun has in her interview stated that Stephen story of he creating the accounts for her is false because they created it together and as such doesn’t see why she should pay for something she co-created.