Release Shatta Wale immediately and apologize to him-Some concerned Ghanaian youth

Youth for Peace and Security Africa [YPSA] and CNPSA has asked the police to release Shatta Wale from custody and apologize to him as soon as possible.

The group, in a statement signed by Abraham Korbla Klutsey (Conflict Mediator), says Shata Wale is a hero who deserves to be celebrated and not a criminal who deserves to be jailed.

According to them, the publicity stunt pulled by Dancehall Artiste is an act of ‘soft protest’ against the police and the prophets who always prophesy doom for him and other Ghanaian celebrities.

They said Shatta Wale and all other celebrities who have faced such death prophecies from attention-seeking pastors have been living in ‘fear and panic’ without the police taking any action.

In the letter, the group Shatta Wale claiming to have been shot was a way to draw attention to the mental trauma he has been living in by suffering all these death prophecies.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: