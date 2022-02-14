- Advertisement -

Zylofon music signee Kumi Guitar has opened up on why he hasn’t still been successful in the music industry despite all the money pumped into his career.

Kumi Guitar years ago was churning out songs and music videos thanks to the investment made into his career by his boss Nana Appiah Mensah aka Nam 1.

In the beginning, things were going on very well for him until NAM 1’s problem with Menzgold started.

The music career of Kumi Guitar took a nose dive making people raise questions as to why that is happening.

According to them, they find it strange that despite everything that NAM 1 has done for him, he is still finding it difficult to find his feet in the music industry.

But speaking in an interview on Kantanka TV, Kumi Guitar explained that his failure to make an impact in the industry is because he placed his trust in other people to make him blow.

He added that those people failed him and that is the reason why he is still struggling in the industry despite having everything at his disposal in the past.

“In my music career, I trusted my career in the hands of people too much and they disappointed me. If I had known that some years back, I would not be where I am today”, he said.

He went further to state that his social media handles which used to give him good feedback after interacting with fans was being handled by these people and he never knew the password for those accounts.

Advising his colleagues in the industry using his experience, he asked them not to be lazy and sit down for people to do their work for them because that person is his/her manager adding it would be best if they know how to do some things by themselves.

He said: “The first is that you don’t have to be lazy and also don’t get complacent that you have a manager, I have this or that so everything would be done for me. You should have knowledge in other aspects of the job apart from the singing or rapping you do”