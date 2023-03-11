US-based journalist and CEO of Loud Silence Media Kevin Taylor has disclosed that he is in shock that President Nana Addo is building a National Cathedral when he is relying on rings for protection.

The President after coming into power has been spotted on several occasions wearing two rings on his right and left fingers.

Though the reason why he is putting on two rings isn’t widely known to the public some people believe there is a spiritual reason behind it because it is absurd to see people wearing rings on both hands.

On the other hand, the National Cathedral has been an issue of discussion for some time with people complaining about the huge amount spent at the site with nothing to show.

Kevin Taylor, who has been bashing the current President and his government took to his social media page to state that he is in a dilemma as to why someone who is building a cathedral to worship God is using rings for his protection.

He posted: “Akufo Addo is building a Cathedral for God he claims But he’s relying on a Ring for Protection The thing No clear oo #Focus”

See the screenshot below:

