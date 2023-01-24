Rema is bigger than all Ghanaian Artiste combined – Nigerian Man asserts

- Advertisement -

The Ghana-Nigeria Music supremacy conversation has been there for ages. Ghanaians claim they have the best musicians whilst Nigerians can boast of good musicians too.

On social media, entertainment-inclined people have debated on this “who is The Best’ topic in several pundit discussions.

It seems one Nigerian guy on social media wants to settle issues once and for all.

Him, in a self-recorded video, the man has asserted that Rema is bigger than all Ghanaian artists combined.

Divine Ikubor professionally known by his stage name Rema, is a Nigerian singer, musician, and rapper.

He rose to stardom with the release of the song “Dumebi”. In 2019, he later signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records.

This he means to say the young starboy from Nigeria is the mark for Ghanaian musicians and in his opinion, none comes close.