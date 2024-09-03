Nigerian superstar Rema has donated huge sums of cash to his church Christ Embassy in Edo State.

The musician was in Church last Sunday and decided to bless the church with money because of all the support he got from the church after losing his dad years ago.

Telling his story to the congregation, he revealed that when his dad passed on some eight years ago it was the pastors at that time who came together to open a store for his mum.

According to him, it was the store the Church established for his mother that made him and his other siblings get food to eat because things were difficult when his father died.

Rema stated, “I’m not here to give myself any accolades or glory. I’m here to give God the glory. I feel like it is important to give back because the church has embraced, prayed for me, and has kept me very consistent with my spirit.”

“When I was eight years old and lost my dad, we felt very lost and abandoned. Everything we had was taken from us, and we felt very alone. I remember at the time, Pastor Joy and Pastor Thomas, the pastors of this church, opened a shop for my mum, and that was what she managed to take care of us.”

“Firstly, I want to pledge N40 million towards the church’s infrastructure. I want to pledge N20 million to Rhapsody of Realities. And being that I came from the teens church, I also want to pledge N25 million to the infrastructure of the teens church. Lastly, I’m pledging N20 million to widows in church today.”

