By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Rema and Indian Billionaire at a weddding
Rema

Nigerian musician Rema has added his name to the list of highest-paid African musicians after allegedly receiving $3 million as payment after performing at a wedding.

Rema was one of the artists who performed at the wedding reception of Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani’s son’s wedding.

After months of activities lined up, the wedding between billionaire’s son Anant Ambani and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant came off on Friday in the presence of over a thousand guests.

The attendees to the wedding included John Cena, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and many others.

Video from the reception shows Rema performing his hit song ‘Calm Down’ to the delight of the attendees.

Watch the video below:

According to a source, the estimated cost of the wedding and the reception is over $600 million and has been tagged as the World’s most expensive wedding.

Source:GhPage

