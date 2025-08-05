type here...
Entertainment

Remember God is not asleep, you will make the NDC go out of power- Shatta Wale speaks after EOCO stormed his house with guns

By Mzta Churchill

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has reacted for the first time after EOCO visited his house.

The musician took to his social media platforms to divulge that the EOCO, led by its boss, Raymond Archer visited his house earlier today, August 5, 2025.

READ ALSO: EOCO storms Shatta Wale’s house with guns over fraud suspicion

What the dancehall musician claims pains him most is that the body visited his house with guns as though they were chasing a criminal.

According to Shatta Wale, the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama did not bring them to office to humiliate the citizens of Ghana, but to make sure the right thing is being done.

He threatened that the actions by the EOCO are likely to put the NDC in opposition in the next general election which comes off in 2028.

“Raymond Archer EOCO boss, Ibi you go make NDC go out of power next 4 years. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for!!!” he threatened.

In another post, the dancehall enigma said that “EOCO boss, the president of Ghana didn’t put you in that office to come and humiliate the citizens of the country. Remember God no sleep”.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I haven’t eaten for the past 3 days but I did a campaign song for you- Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko...

EOCO storms Shatta Wale’s house with guns over fraud suspicion

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
23.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Sammy Gyamfi chops Serwaa Amihere- Afia Schwar alleges

9 Lesser-Known Facts About Daddy Lumba That Will Surprise You

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba used and dumped Theresah Abebrese – Angry family speaks

Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

Theresa Abeberese and Daddy Lumba

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways