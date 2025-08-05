Remember God is not asleep, you will make the NDC go out of power- Shatta Wale speaks after EOCO stormed his house with guns

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has reacted for the first time after EOCO visited his house.

The musician took to his social media platforms to divulge that the EOCO, led by its boss, Raymond Archer visited his house earlier today, August 5, 2025.

What the dancehall musician claims pains him most is that the body visited his house with guns as though they were chasing a criminal.

According to Shatta Wale, the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama did not bring them to office to humiliate the citizens of Ghana, but to make sure the right thing is being done.

He threatened that the actions by the EOCO are likely to put the NDC in opposition in the next general election which comes off in 2028.

“Raymond Archer EOCO boss, Ibi you go make NDC go out of power next 4 years. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for!!!” he threatened.

In another post, the dancehall enigma said that “EOCO boss, the president of Ghana didn’t put you in that office to come and humiliate the citizens of the country. Remember God no sleep”.