AMG rapper has appealed to his numerious fans and followers to remember him in their prayers for his money to increase.

According to the ‘La Hustle’ hitmaker, he has now gotten to a level where he gets shy to take back the change after buying something in town because of his status.

In a video sighted on social media, he said that level that God has raised him to, he sees it as a disgrace to purchase something and then wait to take back the change.

He called on his followers and fans to pray for him so he can get more money to spread for people to also enjoy.

Watch the video below:

Don't forget to say a prayer for Medikal pic.twitter.com/6ir776HiEk — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 29, 2020

Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui recently welcomed their first baby Island Frimpong a few weeks ago.