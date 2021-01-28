type here...
Rename Kotoka International Airport after JJ Rawlings – Sonnie Badu pleads with Akufo Addo

By Qwame Benedict
Award-winning and internationally recognised Ghanaian singer Dr Sonnie Badu has humbly appealed to the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to rename the Kotoka International Airport after late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, it would be very nice idea because people around the world and in the airports would be hearing the name always and this would serve as a long lasting legacy.

The singer made this passionate appeal on his social media handle when eulogizing the former president.

He shared: “JJ do something before you die” that was the chants!!! You indeed did all you needed to you …. You will always be a role model to some of us. Thank you for all you did for Ghana. Your burial is so beautiful it makes some of us want to work even harder and make the nation proud …… Now dear president, @nakufoaddo How about Kotoka international airport being changed to JJ Rawlings International Airport? In all honesty It would be nice to hear his name more often all over the world at different airports “flight 737 flying to Jerry John Rawlings International Airport Accra, Ghana “ … I know God will touch your heart to do this … just saying.”

Source:Ghpage

