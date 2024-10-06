Artiste manager and NDC sympathiser Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has asked President Nana Akuffo Addo to renovate the Nsawam Medium prison.

According to Bulldog, the President and his appointees should take this seriously because they will all be heading to prison when there is a change of government.

He stated that if they want to be comfortable in prison then this is the time for them to renovate the prisons because they would be charged for their corrupt practices and involvement in illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

Bulldog made this statement after he appeared as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz yesterday.

“…Starting from Nana Akufo-Addo to all the presidential staffers, I am giving you a job and the job is very simple; you see the three months that are left, if you know what is good for you, go and renovate Nsawam. Go and renovate Nsawam because that is where you will spend the rest of your life,” Bullgod said.

Watch the video below: