Actor turned politician John Dumelo has advised the government in power to close the rent control because that institution is useless.

John, who has advocated for the implementation of rent regulations to bring some relief to Ghanaians who rent properties, believes that the institution should be shut down because it offers nothing to the Ghanaian people.

The actor stated this in a tweet, lamenting the fact that individuals are required to pay large sums of money for rent for a period of two years despite the fact that the laws of the land state otherwise.

He tweeted: “The new year has begun. Residential tenants are about to cough up 2 years rent advance because that’s the “Landlords Law”. What happened to the Rent Law itself? The rent control dept should be closed down. What is really their use?”

See screenshot below: