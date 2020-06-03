- Advertisement -

Songstress Yaa Jackson following the sudden death of the Kumawood’s celebrated and decorated actor Bernard Nyarko and the recent happenings in the world due to COVID-19 came loud on social media that she has given her life to God.

To prove a point to fans and followers on social media about her new found faith she released a gospel song that received massive air-play across all media platforms. She also changed her way of dressing.

It seems that was for hype. as the ‘repented’ actress cum musician weeks after she came out to proclaim that she has repented in a series of recent posts on the internet suggests otherwise.

In a new Tiktok video, the actress shared on her Instagram page, she was seen dressed in a blouse that exposed her flat but pointed breast with no bra and this got a lot wonder whether indeed she has repented.

Who is she deceiving? Or she just wanted to hype her song? Well, the end matters.