type here...
GhPage Entertainment Repented Yaa Jackson goes braless in a new video on social media
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Repented Yaa Jackson goes braless in a new video on social media

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Yaa-Jackson
- Advertisement -

Songstress Yaa Jackson following the sudden death of the Kumawood’s celebrated and decorated actor Bernard Nyarko and the recent happenings in the world due to COVID-19 came loud on social media that she has given her life to God.

READ ALSO: Ellen White breaks the internet with mouth-watering photos – Netizens react

To prove a point to fans and followers on social media about her new found faith she released a gospel song that received massive air-play across all media platforms. She also changed her way of dressing.

It seems that was for hype. as the ‘repented’ actress cum musician weeks after she came out to proclaim that she has repented in a series of recent posts on the internet suggests otherwise.

In a new Tiktok video, the actress shared on her Instagram page, she was seen dressed in a blouse that exposed her flat but pointed breast with no bra and this got a lot wonder whether indeed she has repented.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie damns Sammy Gyamfi for using George Floyd’s murder for politics

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Who is she deceiving? Or she just wanted to hype her song? Well, the end matters.

Previous articleEllen White breaks the internet with mouth-watering photos – Netizens react

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Ellen White breaks the internet with mouth-watering photos – Netizens react

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Kumawood actress and producer, Ellen White has stormed the internet with raunchy photos of herself and her fans can't keep calm.
Read more
Entertainment

I’m ready to kiss two positive COVID-19 patients – Ibra One

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian rich business mogul Ibrahim Dauda aka Ibra One has taken to social media (Snapchat precisely) to beg President Akuffo Addo to...
Read more
Entertainment

I wish to get married to Agyeman Badu this year – Akuapem Poloo

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo yesterday had a fun-filled night of her life as she celebrated her 31st birthday in a grand...
Read more
Entertainment

First photos of Obofour and Queen Ciara newborn triplet hit online

RASHAD -
One of the news which went viral all over social media in late May was the news of Queen Ciara, Obofuor’s wife’s...
Read more
Entertainment

Sarkodie damns Sammy Gyamfi for using George Floyd’s murder for politics

Mr. Tabernacle -
Sarkodie has castigated NDC's National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi after defending and clarifying the logic behind his disputable decision to interpolate the murder...
Read more
Entertainment

I would not deny Sunsum a kiss on set today- Vivian Jill

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Vivian Jill Lawrence, a noteworthy actress, known for her appearances in the Kumasi based movie industry, Kumawood has in an interview made...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
26.4 ° C
26.4 °
26.4 °
80 %
2kmh
100 %
Wed
30 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

First photos of Obofour and Queen Ciara newborn triplet hit online

RASHAD -
One of the news which went viral all over social media in late May was the news of Queen Ciara, Obofuor’s wife’s...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong’s abandoned mansion in his village surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has time without number stated that he is filthy rich and has houses in almost every part...
Read more
Entertainment

I don’t enjoy being in court – Sandra Ankobiah

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has over the years been tagged as a slay queen whose expensive lifestyle is funded by big men...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong issues warning to Cecilia Marfo

Qwame Benedict -
Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has warned gospel musician turned Evangelist Cecilia Marfo to desist from her evil dealings before he jumps...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News