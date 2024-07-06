Replace Jesus Christ pictures with my pictures for next 500 years – Adom Kyei Duah orders Church Members

Adom Kyei Duah, the Leader and Founder of Believers Worship Centre has issued a directive to his church members.

He claims that God has instructed him to replace images of Jesus Christ with his own photographs for the next 500 years.

This bold order has stirred controversy and debate within the religious community.

Many members of the Christian fratenity are shocked by this announcement.

They find it challenging to reconcile this directive with their long-held beliefs and traditions. The directive suggests a significant shift in the church’s focus and practices.

Critics argue that this move is highly unusual and may lead to confusion among the followers. They believe that such a drastic change could undermine the central tenets of Christianity, which have remained consistent for centuries.

Supporters of Adom Kyei Duah, however, are more receptive to his directive. They trust his leadership and believe that he is genuinely following divine instructions.

These members will see the change as a new chapter in their spiritual journey.

This development has attracted attention beyond the local church. Religious scholars and commentators are weighing in on the implications of this directive.

Some see it as a test of faith, while others view it as a potential deviation from orthodox Christian practices.

The broader Christian community is also reacting to this news. Many are closely monitoring the situation, wondering how it will unfold and what impact it will have on the church’s teachings and traditions.