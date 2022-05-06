type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsRepublic Bank finally launches its Fantastic Four Visa Credit Cards
News

Republic Bank finally launches its Fantastic Four Visa Credit Cards

By Qwame Benedict
Launch od Republic Bank's Fantastic four visa credit card
Republic Bank Fantanstic Four
- Advertisement -

Republic Bank Ghana after months of talking about their Fantastic Four Visa Credit Cards has finally launched the cards into the system.

The launch which came off at the Polo Courts in Accra saw some prominent people from the banking sector including the director of the Bank of Ghana grace the occasion.

During the launch, four new credit cards were introduced namely the Infinite, Business, Adeshie and Classic Visa Credit Cards.

Republic bank credit card launch

These new cards allow holders and customers to use money from the cards and pay back later at an interest-free period of up to 45 days.

Some of the benefits associated with these new cards include 365 days salary advance for all holders of the credit card, attractive discounts at some selected merchants, card limit of between Ghc 200,000 to Ghc 10,000 depending on the card held by the customer.

Not only that but the customers and holders of the cards get to enjoy other benefits that are associated with each of the four cards as well as, 24/7 card support from the bank.

The card is available to all SMEs, Businesses and Individuals who are interested in getting one at a fee at all Republic Bank branches scattered across the country.

Watch an excerpt of the launch below:

Republic Bank Ghana was formerly known and operating as HFC bank Ghana with its main mission to provide personalised efficient and competitively-priced financial services and to implement sound policies which will benefit customers and all other people involved.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 6, 2022
    Accra
    thunderstorm with heavy rain
    73.8 ° F
    73.8 °
    73.8 °
    94 %
    4.8mph
    75 %
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News