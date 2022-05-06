Republic Bank finally launches its Fantastic Four Visa Credit Cards

- Advertisement -

Republic Bank Ghana after months of talking about their Fantastic Four Visa Credit Cards has finally launched the cards into the system.

The launch which came off at the Polo Courts in Accra saw some prominent people from the banking sector including the director of the Bank of Ghana grace the occasion.

During the launch, four new credit cards were introduced namely the Infinite, Business, Adeshie and Classic Visa Credit Cards.

Republic bank credit card launch

These new cards allow holders and customers to use money from the cards and pay back later at an interest-free period of up to 45 days.

Some of the benefits associated with these new cards include 365 days salary advance for all holders of the credit card, attractive discounts at some selected merchants, card limit of between Ghc 200,000 to Ghc 10,000 depending on the card held by the customer.

Not only that but the customers and holders of the cards get to enjoy other benefits that are associated with each of the four cards as well as, 24/7 card support from the bank.

The card is available to all SMEs, Businesses and Individuals who are interested in getting one at a fee at all Republic Bank branches scattered across the country.

Watch an excerpt of the launch below:

Republic Bank Ghana was formerly known and operating as HFC bank Ghana with its main mission to provide personalised efficient and competitively-priced financial services and to implement sound policies which will benefit customers and all other people involved.