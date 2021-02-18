Controversial on-air personality Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to comments made by her one time best friend Mzbel after she called on her to forgive her.

It would be remembered that on Afia Schwar’s birthday, she openly stated that she would love to make peace with Mzbel because she is entering into another part of her life and wouldn’t want to keep grudges with her.

After her message, Mzbel in an separate interview questioned why Afia would singlehandedly pick her to say she wants to make peace with her.

According to her, Afia has issues with the likes of Delay, Nana Tornado and others so she is shocked as to why she only wants to make peace with her(Mzbel) stating that she smells something fishy.

In her words she stated that she wouldn’t want to trade the peace of mind she is currently enjoying for any drama or nonsense from Afia.

Well, Afia has responded to Mzbel and has disclosed that all she meant was tor them to forgive each other and she in no where talked about they reconciling.

She shared a photo of herself and captioned it: “Forgiveness and association are 2 different things.

Mo na mo bl3!!!! Goodnight”

