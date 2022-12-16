‘Kweku The Traveller’ hitmaker Black Sherif has confirmed that he was the one who reached out to Sarkodie to be on his new album titled ‘Jamz’.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif’s song titled Countryside no doubt has been on several music playlists and has been on constant rotation on radio stations.

Following the release of the Jamz album by Sarkodie, many people have been of the belief that Sarkodie who featured Black Sherif and Cina Soul on the album only did that to trend because the two are the hottest in the industry at the moment.

Also Read: Between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale who is richer? Cars, houses, businesses and net worth compared

But in a separate interview, the Tema-based rapper disclosed that he doesn’t call his colleagues for collaboration but they rather call on him to be on his songs.

“Most of these records you hear me on that you think I’m jumping on somebody’s record, I never reach out to these people,” he said.

On Blacko, he said it was Blacko who reached out to him and begged to be on the album.

“Big shouts to my superstar Blacko,” he said. “Blacko hit me up, last minute of this project: ‘Landlord, I have to be on ‘Jamz”. I said, ‘Pull up’.

Also Read: Between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie who is richer? Cars, houses, businesses and net worth compared

Well, Black Sherif has confirmed Sarkodie’s statement and has mentioned that he was the one who reached out to Sarkodie.

According to him, immediately after he saw Sarkodie post a flier of the new album he reached out and they recorded three songs together.

“Sark had posted the flyer of the album. So I hit him up like: ‘Landlord, no, this album I have to be on it before it comes out’,” he said.

“We made songs, like three songs,” he gestured to the figure with his fingers. “‘Countryside’ was one of them.”