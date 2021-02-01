type here...
Require COVID-19 result from men before accepting their proposals – Ursula Owusu tells women

By Qwame Benedict
Ursula Owusu
Ursula Owusu who is the minister-designate for communication under the second term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has stated that ladies might be tempted to start requesting for a COVID-19 test result.

With the recent spike of the deadly COVID-19 cases, the news went viral that the second waves cause erectile dysfunctioning and men who have recovered from the COVID are facing such problem.

Ursula Owusu after sighting a news article talking about this new development reacted to it where she advised people to masked up.

In a post sighted on her social media handle, she disclosed that from the way things are looking in connection to this COVID, women might be forced to see a COVID test result before agreeing to marry men.

“Covid is real ooo people. This latest twist isn’t only a problem for the men but for all of us INTERESTED STAKEHOLDERS!!!! Please mask up and save your relationships.We may demand negative test results before we commit ooo. Push us not and mask up!!! Save your life and that of the stakeholder(s). Guys, take note. A WORD TO THE WISE”, she posted.

See screenshot below:

Ursula Owusu screenshot
Source:Ghpage

