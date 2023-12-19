Residents give thief a bottle of Rush energy drink so that they can continue manhandling him – Video

- Advertisement -

In a bizarre and somewhat disturbing incident, a notorious thief found himself at the mercy of a gang of residents who took the concept of vigilante justice to new and unconventional heights.



The incident, captured on video and circulating widely on social media, portrays a group of residents giving an energy drink to the apprehended thief to revive his energy, all while continuing their physical assault.

The drama unfolded when the notorious thief was apprehended by a gang of residents who had grown tired of his criminal activities.

READ ALSO: “This is beautiful” – Reactions as beautiful twins marry on the same say at the same venue



The residents, taking matters into their own hands, decided to mete out their form of justice rather than wait for law enforcement.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



After catching the thief and beating him for some hours, they decided to revive his energy by giving him the rush energy drink so that they could continue their physical punishment.



The humbled thief who had no other option accepted the energy drink from one of the residents and took a few sips in an attempt to regain his strength.

As the beating continued, a division among the residents became evident.



While some suggested that the punishment should cease, proposing alternative measures such as making the thief engage in communal work, others insisted on pursuing the physical consequences of his actions.

READ ALSO: Couple arrested for trying to sell a baby they bought from his mother at Ghc 430

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale’s “BECE results” trends online; Ghanaians react