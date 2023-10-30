type here...
Residents pour boiling water on armed robber trying to break into their house

By Qwame Benedict
A young man got his face burnt after some residents of a house he was trying to break into poured water on him.

The video which has gone viral sees the said robber trying to break into the house with his legs to steal valuable items from the house.

Unknown to him, the owner of the house was present and was hearing the loud banging on the door.

In a bid to keep the thief away, she quickly boiled water and threw it through the window which landed on the face of the thief.

With the pain on his face, he quickly rushed to run from the place possibly to go seek medical attention.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

