Actress Fella Makafui has stated that there is no hate anywhere between herself and Medikal.

The marriage between Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal ended way back in January and what is left now is for the families to officially call it an end.

Fella Makafui who is currently in Kumasi to premiere her new movie Resonance granted an exclusive interview with GhPage on Rash Hour has disclosed that she cherishes all the time spent with her ex-husband.

According to her, they had a sweet moment together and their daughter Island is the product of the sweet moment they shared.

That was her statement when she was asked by the host Rashad whether she was ever going to clean or cover the Samuel(Medikal’s name) from her arm.

“I’ve so much respect for Medikal we’ve had good and amazing moments. We brought out a good and beautiful product Island,” she said.

Watch the video below: