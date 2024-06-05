type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI cherish all the moments with Medikal - Fella Makafui
Entertainment

I cherish all the moments with Medikal – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui

Actress Fella Makafui has stated that there is no hate anywhere between herself and Medikal.

The marriage between Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal ended way back in January and what is left now is for the families to officially call it an end.

Fella Makafui who is currently in Kumasi to premiere her new movie Resonance granted an exclusive interview with GhPage on Rash Hour has disclosed that she cherishes all the time spent with her ex-husband.

According to her, they had a sweet moment together and their daughter Island is the product of the sweet moment they shared.

That was her statement when she was asked by the host Rashad whether she was ever going to clean or cover the Samuel(Medikal’s name) from her arm.

“I’ve so much respect for Medikal we’ve had good and amazing moments. We brought out a good and beautiful product Island,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
82.7 ° F
82.7 °
82.7 °
76 %
3mph
100 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways